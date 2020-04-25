Keds and Kate Spade New York to launch a collection of shoes for the bride

The brand’s new york, Kate Spade, and the brand name shoes Keds just release a special collection of running shoes for the bride. 30 models of shoes in shades of white, pink, and beige-to be used during the whole ceremony, the big day, or only at the time of the party.

The aim of the innovation is to make life easier for the bride. After all, everyone knows how hard it is for them to choose the optimum shoe to wear in the wedding. And, despite being ultra-glamorous, the models can then be used later in the ceremony, and the day-to-day.

The shoes follow the traditional model of Keds, with the sole in thin and delicate finish, but it can also appear in versions with a heel and platform slip-ons (slip-on).

This One’s Easy. Keds

Among the novelties, there are models for all styles of embroidery, with pearls or stones, embossed with glitter, or petit poa. The version with the laces they come with laces and satin.

The prices range from 80 to 120 us dollars – between$ 263 to$ 395 for the sizes of the adults. The versions of the children, the bridesmaids were so, they go for about$ 40 (US$ 131).

For the time being, the line is only available for delivery in the united states.

