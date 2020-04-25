Keds and Kate Spade to launch a new collection, particularly shoes for ladies

1 The 15





Photo 1 of 15 In the year 2018, the two brands weight of the Keds and Kate Spade, have joined together to create a special collection of shoes for ladies ” (Photo: Instagram/@keds)



Photo 2 of 15 The collection has been so successful that it is now, in 2019, the two brands have just launched the new models of running shoes for the bride (Photo: Instagram/@keds)



Photo 3 of 15 The models are the classic Keds, but with a twist (Photo: Instagram/@keds)



Photo 4 of 15 – As mother of pearl, satin, platforms, glitter and bows (Photo: Instagram/@keds)



Photo 5 of 15 – The colors follow the traditional wedding dresses such as white, sand, green, pink, and new for this year: (black, (Photo: Instagram/@keds)



Photo 6 of 15 The idea of the brand is the brides to wear their shoes on the big day, but to be able to use the templates in any occasion. (Photo: Instagram/@keds)



Photo 7 of 15 The prices range from 84,85 to 119,85 us dollars (Photo: Instagram/@keds)



Photo 8 of 15 And the collection is now on sale at the web site of Keds. There is no date of arrival in Brazil (Photo: Instagram/@keds)



Photo 9 of 15 – Keds x Kate Spade in a Triple Decker and Sneakers (Photo: Handout) READ MORE: 20 CARS - Look at the collection of cars of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (+PHOTOS)



Photo 10 of 15 – Keds x Kate Spade in a Triple Glitter Sneakers (Photo: Handout)



Photo 11 of 15 – Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter Sneakers (Photo: Handout)



Image 12 of 15 – Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple-Decker gold Glitter Sneakers (Photo: Handout)



Photo 13 of 15 – Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple-Decker, Pearl Sneakers (Photo: Handout)



Picture 14 of 15 – Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple-Decker Bow and Sneakers (Photo: Handout)



Picture 15 of 15 – Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple-Decker, a Velvet Bow, Sneakers (Photo: Handout)

In the year 2018, the two brands weight of the Keds and Kate Spade, have teamed up to create an special collection of sneakers for ladies.

++ Keds and Kate Spade to create the line of shoes particular to go up to the altar

The collection has been so successful that it is now, in 2019, the two brands have just launched the new models of the running shoes for the bride. All in all, the company launched seven models.

The designs are classic Keds, but with a special touch such as pearls, satin, platforms, glitter, and bows. The colors follow the traditional wedding dresses such as white, sand, green, pink, and new this year: the black one!

The idea of the brand is the brides to wear their shoes on the big day, but to be able to use the templates for any occasion. The prices range from 84,85 to 119,85 dollars, and the collection is now on sale at the web site of Keds. There is no date of arrival in Brazil.

The concept encompasses everything that a wedding needs. “A collection of wedding Keds x Kate Spade New York, this is the perfect combination of ease and glamour to just about everything. From a tea-of-the-bride to the ramp at the altar,” said marks.

Check out the photo gallery for pictures of the seven new models running shoes for the bride from the Keds and Kate Spade.

Not sure to “like” our page on Facebook and it’s also on Instagram for more the news of the JETSS