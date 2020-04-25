Kendall Jenner responds to critics after ‘broken in’ isolation

Kendall Effects he responded to criticism from a fan on Twitter who accused her of breaking the rules of quarantine, after leaving the house. It all happened after a well-known model, has shared a photograph of the inside of the car, claiming that he wanted to give it a ‘boot’ on the car.

Before the comments, Kendall, turned out to defend themselves on the same platform.

“Of course, I’m at home. I’m taking this quarantine seriously. But it’s also not a bad idea to take a little bit of fresh air, since you can keep up to date the distance of thefor the social responsibility of others, and to follow the recommendationsjustified.

You Should Also Read: The grandmother of north Korean leader Kim O in the quarantine for more than a month