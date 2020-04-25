Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish, are going to be parents again

The the family of Kevin Hart is just about to rise. The woman in the the actor and the comedian Eniko Parrish is pregnant for the second time. One thing that the couple shared with their fans via social media.

In the caption of a photograph in which the focus is on the ‘a’belly‘the Enikothis pointed out just how much you are happy and “thankful” for a “blessing” that comes in the face of a difficult phase that the world is going through a the pandemic the new one coronaviruses. “In brief, we are a family of six on his.

The photo was also shared on the page Instagram the the actor and a comedian.

It will be recalled that the couple has a child in common, a small The brandtwo-year-old. The artist’s 40-year-old is also the father of Heaven, for 15 years, and the jimi Hendrix of 12, as a result of a previous marriage with Torrei Hart.

To view this publication in Instagram | baby #2 is in the midst of all of this-we’re counting our additional resources, and couldn’t be more grateful! the soon-to-be family of 6! #glowingandgrowing A publication is shared by the N R K H A R T (@enikohart24th of Mar, 2020 at 1:17 pm PDT

To view this publication in Instagram #Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh A publication that is shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on 24 Mar, 2020 at 2:51 pm PDT

The news of the pregnancy comes about six months after Kevin had suffered an ostentatious car accident, which caused him to have surgery on his back.

Read more: Pregnant with twins, She Monteiro shows off her (very large) belly