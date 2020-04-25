Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish, are going to be parents again

The the family of Kevin Hart is just about to rise. The woman in the the actor and the comedian Eniko Parrish is pregnant for the second time. One thing that the couple shared with their fans via social media.
In the caption of a photograph in which the focus is on the ‘a’belly‘the Enikothis pointed out just how much you are happy and “thankful” for a “blessing” that comes in the face of a difficult phase that the world is going through a the pandemic the new one coronaviruses. “In brief, we are a family of six on his.
The photo was also shared on the page Instagram the the actor and a comedian.
It will be recalled that the couple has a child in common, a small The brandtwo-year-old. The artist’s 40-year-old is also the father of Heaven, for 15 years, and the jimi Hendrix of 12, as a result of a previous marriage with Torrei Hart.
To view this publication in Instagram
| baby #2 is in the midst of all of this-we’re counting our additional resources, and couldn’t be more grateful! the soon-to-be family of 6! #glowingandgrowing
To view this publication in Instagram
#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh
The news of the pregnancy comes about six months after Kevin had suffered an ostentatious car accident, which caused him to have surgery on his back.
Be the first to know.
Keep track of your web site voted for the fourth year in a row Consumers ‘ Choice.
Download our App free of charge.