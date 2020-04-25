Kevin Hart continues to entertain people with stories in years.

We don’t know what happened in the elevator between Jay, Beyonce and Solange, but Kevin Hart had his own encounter of a mortal with Jay-Z and Beyonce. This is a quarantine due to a pandemic, the coronavirus has left the celebrity by inventing creative ways to keep the audience entertained. All the talk shows, performing interviews with in-house concerts are held in the living rooms, and Kevin Hart, is the sharing of stories, comedy, random incidents, embarrassing.

We have already heard the one about Kevin’s crap in his pants while he was on the stage, and now he’s back with a story involving the Knowles-Carters. According to Him, it was at a club during All-Star Weekend in Houston. Jay and Bey were out in their VIP area, and he was a guest. It was full of people, and he wasn’t able to see everyone who was there, but it’s Jay-Z and asked if he wanted a drink. Kevin said that he stretched out his hand and knocked over a can of orange juice from the pineapple, nothing more and nothing less than Herself, who was seated in the back of the Lane.

While Bey wore stacks of napkins to wipe the juice spilled on the leg that has been soaked his shoes, He shared that he felt very bad about the situation. So, instead, he stuck his hand in his pocket, took out his money and gave it to Jay at the touch of a hand. Kevin said to Jay, to not look up what it was because it was the least he could do.

It’s obvious that Kevin Hart was told that everything is fine just the way he knows how to tell stories, so that made it even more fun. Check it out below.