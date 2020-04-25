Kristen Bell talks about the end of the series.

After a four-year contract, The Good Place end your cycle with a view to the final episode this Friday (the 31st) in Brazil. Prior to my departure, the us-based TV Insider spoke with the actors Kristen Bell, and Ted Danson about the end of the series.

So, if the service of Eleanor, and Michael jackson gave his views on the fate of his characters, and they reflected on lessons learned during the program.

In a brief chit-chat, the actress revealed that she had mixed feelings when I read the script for the final episode. “I was really sad because the series was coming to an end. On the other hand, I was very happy because it was a final truly worthy of”.

Meanwhile, the old Ted Danson is said to have been as well thrilled with the text. “I had a lump in my throat, and I believe I started to cry. It really seemed to me that all of the characters had to say goodbye to the perfectly emotional.

At the meeting, the stakeholders also provided feedback, which has been the most valuable thing in it The Good Place he taught them about being a good person. Interestingly enough, both of them answered that they always strive to be a better one that was the best lesson they’ve had.

In addition, Kristen Bell, has stressed the importance of taking advantage of the moment by the side of those who love him.” “Life is too short! So, you can make the most out of your relationships!”.

Created by Michael Schur (The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), The Good Place he knew how to work with important philosophical concepts, supported by the mood you are in. As a class, the fun of the concept of the series still made a big difference in the end of the series.

“I can see that it is a special story that deserves to be revealed, no spoilers,” said the actress asked to save the secrets of the show. “So I don’t know what the lesson is shown at the end of the series, it can be the greatest gift that Michael Schur has given us”.

In Brazil, The The Good Place it is shown exclusively on Netflix. The first four seasons are available on the streaming service.

