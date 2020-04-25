Lady Gaga is postponing the release of the album ‘Chromatica’, because of the multi-coronavirus | Music

Lady Gaga has announced that on Tuesday (the 24th) that it will postpone the release of its sixth studio album “Chromatica”, originally planned for the 10th of April.

She said that the album will come out later in 2020, but it’s still a thing.

The singer has also revealed that it would be a show with a surprise at the Coachella festival in April. The event has been postponed and is expected to take place in October.

“This is a season when a frightening and chaotic for all of us, and even though I do believe that art is one of the greatest strengths that give us joy and healing to each other, it doesn’t seem right to release this album, with everything that is going on during this worldwide epidemic,” she wrote.