Look of the Day: Bella Thorne wore a white dress, sexy with the slits on the powerful

The actress loves that kind of production!
Bella Thorne she chose a white dress with a two-superfendas to the side to create a sexy look! The long one also has a sweetheart neckline, beautiful details and embroidered on it in gold. To complete the glamor the actress has invested in the scarpin white and you got some — look at the two watches, with rhinestones, one on each wrist! So, you liked the look ~bold~?
READ MORE: Blink-182 releases the music video on the quarantine and with the participation of the fans, the Machine-Gun-Kelly-and-Bella Thorne - Monetary
Loading...