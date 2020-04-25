Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones sings along to ‘Frozen’ in the business

The actress, Maisie WilliamsGame of Thrones) stars in a new commercial from Audi, with a focus on the music of the film State of the, “Let It Go”. The video is 1 minute and you have to start with the main character is in a situation of frustration for being stopped in a traffic jam. Then she began to sing the famous song and not to get stressed out, which ends up in your path.

This ad has as its objective the dissemination of new models of electric cars of this brand. To this end, he sought the union of the two great phenomena of pop culture: Game of Thrones and State. However, the campaign did not in a clear way what message do you want to go. Check it out below:

However, when it comes to vehicles that do not rely on the burning of fossil fuels, it is possible to conclude that the video highlights the importance of addressing climate change (global warming). This is further reinforced by the presence of the icons of HBO (“Winter is coming”and the animation of Disney, the snowman), as well as the phrase, coined by Williams at the end of the advertisement: “the cold never bothered me”.

The business has been carried on to a display during the Super Bowl in 2020, which will be held on Sunday 02 February. In this way, in the event that the United States has maintained the tradition of a search for references to the great cultural phenomenon for the dissemination of advertising in the breaks of the game, due to its large audience.

The text written by Ricardo Carvalho Isídio via Nexperts.