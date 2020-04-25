Margot Robbie and Christian Bale together in a new project

Margot Robbie is the latest in the accession to the next film from David O. Russell, in addition to Christian Bale.

Margot Robbie has a new project that confirmed it, this time on the side of Christian Bale (‘Le Mans ’66: The Game“). The duo will play the main role in the new David O. Russell is absent from the big screen since “Joy” (2015). The film is also a reunion for Bale and Russell ten years after “The Fighter – Last Round,” the movie that was to a former member of the Batman of the golden statuette for Best Actor in a minor and seven nominations in the film, including Best picture and Directing.

The argument that little or nothing is known, only that it will be a drama of your own God. The New Room will be in charge of the production and distribution through its agreement with 20th Century Studios. Also, on the side of the production are Matthew Budman, who has previously worked with the filmmaker on “Golpada-American,” and “Joy.”

You already Know to continues to be greatly demanded in the world. In addition to this new design, you can still see the actress in “Birds of Prey” and “Bombshell,” which was nominated for the Best Actress in high school.

