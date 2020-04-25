My partner, in quarantine, ” says Justin Bieber to post a picture of the kiss on the woman’s

Justin bieber and Hailey Bieber and distanced themselves socially from the world, in the midst of an outbreak of a new coronavirus. The isolates in Canada, the homeland of the singer, they have taken the time to get even closer. On Wednesday, the pop superstar has shared with his followers on Instagram with a click, it is kissing the woman.

“My partner, in quarantine,” wrote the singer.

In an interview to the american magazine “People”, a source that spoke on the matter. In Canada, the house is very isolated, and they may still be in the wild”.

Justin bieber and Hailey Bieber Photo: Playback/Instagram

Bieber was one of the first to take action against the pandemic, when it was still the most concentrated in China. At the beginning of February, he has made a deposit to the charity’s Beijing Chunmiao Children’s Aid Foundation. “I know it’s very scary in this country right now, but my prayers and support go out to you,” he said at the time.