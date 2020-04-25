Natalie Portman paid tribute to the professionals overlooked in the Oscar – Culture

Actress Natalie Portman wanted to speak out about the lack of female directors in the category of the academy awards for Best Director. For this reason, he ordered to sew on their sleeve, the name of several of the directors that it considers to have been overlooked by the Academy this year.

“I wanted to pay tribute to the women who have not been recognized for his amazing work in a way that is subtle,” explained the actress on the red carpet. On the cover are the names of the Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller, She Says, among other things.

The non-appointment of Greta Gerwig, who made the film Mulherzinhas it was the most criticized in this edition of the Oscars. Gerwig was the only woman director nominated for the Academy over the past ten years, the film Lady Birdin the year 2018. In the history of the awards to five women have been nominated in this category (Lina Wertmüller, on the Seven Beauties(1976); Jane Campion for The Pianoin 1993, and Sofia Coppola, with a Love is such a Strange Place(2003); and Greta Gerwig by Lady Bird). The one and only time the award went to a woman that was in 2009, when Kathryn Bigelow took place The Hurt Locker, a film about the war in Iraq.