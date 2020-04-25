Of the controversy, Mia Khalifa in sports

In the fall of 2017, the Wide Receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL, JuJu Smith, Schuster had lost his bicycle and reported the fact on the internet, promising to give a couple of tickets to find your ‘skinny’. Khalifa answered, ironically, and stating that the JuJu was on your profile, favorite you on Twitter from now on. However, the receiver didn’t fall in the fun and started off on her: ‘do Not even try. I’m not going to fall for it (laughs). I’m new to it, but I’m not dumb’.

Play