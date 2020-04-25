Oscar-2020: A couple is in the race for the award for best film | Smoda

In the movie her Lovely Womenit is an adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott, Mulherzinhas, 1869; Of it, The story of a Marriage, this is a reconstruction of the film from a marriage that holds memories and suspicions with which he and actress Jennifer Jason Leigh. Have been together for eight years, and now, for the first time in the history of the academy awards, a married couple compete for the prize of best film. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach to point out that: “There is a sense of wanting to get itself strut in front of the other.”

They met in 2009 on the set of the filming of the series The Bachelorfrom Baumbach, he wrote for four hands, with which he was then to be his wife. In some of the interviews, Baumbach said of his relationship with Gerwig hasn’t started on those videos, but in 2011, a year after the beginning of the process of a divorce from Leigh. For the first time, they presented together, given that just two months ago, the Hollywood-Resetthe couple has avoided giving explanations and accurate data on the origins of their relationship. Baumbach has only made a statement of the law in relation to the The story of a Marriage: “Don’t look at anything to do with my personal history,” which Gerwig said, laughing, referring to a scene in the film where Adam Driver sing a version of a type of Being Alivefrom Stephen Sondheim: “Yes”, he would sing”.

Over the past few months, the two men were on the start line to get a nomination for the academy award for best director; a quarrel in which they went out as a favorite, Tarantino, Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, and Bong Joon Ho. In the end, none of them was able to. If that Gerwig would have been included, it would have come in a rare list of women who have achieved a nomination in the category in which you are Katherine Bigelow, Sofia Coppola, Jane Campion and Lina Wertmüller.

However, the couple was able to sell her work in the category of best picture. And this is a first: never before have the two principals, with a bond, the romantic, had worked in a way as straightforward in the same figure. Two more came at him was, precisely, Kathryn Bigelow, with the The war on Terror James Cameron, with Avatarin the year 2010. Both of them competed in the categories of best film and best director: Bigelow, won for both of them. But when it aconteces was a long time since the two were divorced.

Gerwig and Baumbach are among the first to deal with the stress of the competition on the front line, and that it is not easy for a lot of couples in the world. It is well-known, “the curse” that has fallen on the women who win an Oscar just a few months after the divorce. This is the case of Jennifer Hudson, Kate Winslet, Liza Minelli, Renee Zellweger, Sandra Bullock, and Reese Witherspoon. For this couple, however, the stress of competition is nothing new.

They explained to us the The Hollywood Reporter a couple of months ago as a conciliaram on the agendas for the past year, in which Gerwig, in addition to the shooting, was faced with the challenge of their first child. For the sake of the film Lovely Women, Gerwig and Baumbach had to spend the better part of the autumn of the year 2018 will be separate. It was in the vicinity of Walden pond, in Massachusetts, and he went to see it in a lot of weekends. Earlier, Baumbach was unable to attend on the night of the award of the 2018 and his wife, who had been nominated by the Lady Bird: a Time to Fly, on a number of levels, because it was just The story of a Marriage. One of the advantages of the two directors have a business or personal relationship, is that both of us are very much aware of just how absorbing the work can be,” said Baumbach in the The Hollywood Reporter. And he said, “You come home at three in the morning, and lies down on the bed, and the other one is half asleep and you feel like …”. The statement was backed up by Gerwig: “all Alone”. To him, he said, “Heartbroken and lonely, and you don’t even know if you got the best one-on-write”. Gerwig said, “what do you want in the world is that there will be someone to take care of you, because you are making a movie, it’s really hard, but, as the two of us, we’re doing it, we don’t always get to be that person for each other. It was not always entirely possible.”