Oscar-2020: Natalie Portman top edge of the dress, the names of the directors esnobadas and by the time he

The RIVER is One of the biggest criticisms of the particulars of the The oscars in 2020 it was the lack of women in contention for best director. And then, out of the nine the title selected for the best of the movie, it just has a different principal: But Gwerwigof “Lovely women”. It is hoped, therefore, are active during the event. Even before, however, the criticism has already appeared on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

The actress Natalie Portman he decided to sew on the sleeve of her dress, the names of the key women who have been esnobadas by the Academy this year. In addition to the Rift, here they are: Melina Matsoukas (“the Queen & Slim”), Marielle Heller (“A beautiful day in the neighborhood”), Lorene Scafaria (“The coup”), Lulu Wang (“The farewell”), Mati Diop (“Atlantique”), the Soul Har’el (“Honey boy”), and Céline Sciamma, (“Portrait of a young man in the fire”).

— I wanted to acknowledge all the women who have not been recognized for their work, ” said the actress, venedora for the academy award for “black Swan”.

The detail of the names of the filmmakers, honorees Photo by: ROBYN BECK / AFP