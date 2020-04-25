Photos from the New Mutants, with Maisie Williams, and Anya Taylor-Joy

The New Mutantsthe film of the The X-Men.had the new pictures are disclosed, which include all the characters from the Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Secondand Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things). Check them out below:

The new Mutants, shows Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, and Anya Taylor-Joy in the photos 1 9

The New Mutants it was filmed in the fall of 2017 and should reach theaters in April 2018 at the latest. However, in the midst of the problems of the production and the fusion between Disney and Fox the film was delayed for several successive times,. The launch has been confirmed for the On the 1st of April of the year 2020in the version that was originally planned by the director.

The main cast of the film will feature the Anya Taylor-Joy (The Second), as Ilyana Rasputin’s Magic, Maisie WilliamsGame of Thrones) as Rahne Sinclair/Lupina, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) Sam Guthrie/Missile The Blu-Um (The Original) as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, and the brazilian Henry On The Back (Teen Wolf), such as Roberto da Costa/sunspot. Alice Braga and Antonio Banderas you will also be in the film.