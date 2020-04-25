Record Store Day will be the launches of Britney Spears, Paul McCartney and hundreds of other artists

EDUARDO NICOLAU/ESTADÃO CONTENT Paul McCartney will re-launch a solo album on Record Store Day



Record Store Day, released on Thursday (5) a list of the artists that will be participating in the event, and this year, on the 18th of April. Among the names are Britney Spears, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, My Chemical Romance, Billie’s Eilish, U2, and New Order, among others.

Britney is going to take advantage of the date for the re-launch of the album “Oops! I Did It Again” (2000). The new version will come with b-sides unique to you, including a cover of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” the Rolling Stones”.

Even the pop Was Eilish is going to release on vinyl of “Live at Third Man Records, recording that she had made it in the studio with Jack White in the last year. She and the Black Lips will release the first single “They s A Person of the World”, and to Robyn releases new album “Robyn” (2005), with the reset.

Record Store Day will have the release of the album, “ChangesNowBowie”, with nine tracks that have never been released by the musician. The songs were recorded in an acoustic session at the end of 1996.

U2 will release a new version of his single, “11 O’clock Tick Tock, on the first of the band’s career. The recording will come up with versions of previously unreleased live – “Touch in” and “Twilight.” The ex-beatle Paul McCartney is also launching a special edition of the debut solo album, “McCartney”, who turns 50 years old this year.

Also on the list, My Chemical Romance will be present, with the re-release of the live album “Life on the Murder Scene”, in 2006. The New Order will build on the “Peel Sessions”, four songs that the band recorded at the BBC Radio 1 in England.

Record Store Day is happening in the United States on the 18th of April. Here’s the official web site for the full list of new releases.