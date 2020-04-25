Released the picture of the test on the costumes of Scarlett Johansson in Iron Man 2

Natasha Romanoff, also known as the The Black Widow it is one of the heroes which are preferred by the fans of the Marvel universe. The character was created by Stan Lee, Don Rico and Don Heck, and made his first appearance in the COMICS of the Marvel comics in: Tales of Suspense #52 in April 1964. The spy in the Russian has been introduced as an antagonist to Iron Man, but it ended up becoming an agent of S. H. I. E. L. D., and soon after, a member of the Avengers.

In addition to the comics, the Black Widow appears in a number of other media, such as video games and tv shows, and animated movies. In cinema, she is confronted by american actress Scarlett Johansson appeared for the first time in the MCU, in the movie Iron Man 2 in 2010, which gave the fans a great fight sequence. This week, Christopher and Marc shared a picture of the first test of a picture of Scarlett Johansson for the role of Black Widow.

In a tweet by Christopher Marc wrote: “Scarlett Johansson during the trial of the suit of the original #the blackwidow at #IronMan2”.

In Iron Man 2, the world learned that Tony Stark is Iron Man, the billionaire, spends facing pressure from all sides, so that the technology will be shared with the world on the armed forces. Just another genius, that he had been slighted in the past, comes up with a technology that could put at risk the reputation of the empire, that the Starks have built. In the film, Natasha Romanoff is hired by S. H. I. E. L. D. to keep an eye on the actions of Tony Stark.

This year it will reach the cinemas of the first film, ” land of the Black Widow. The production tells the story of a spy for the Russian before coming to the United States, and he became a member of S. H. I. E. L. D. and the Avengers. The short film will feature an introduction of the villain, Trainer, well-known for copying the abilities to fight opponents. The film has been directed by Cate Shortland, the squad account (with David Harbour, Rachel Wiesz, and Florence Pugh.

A degree in business administration and psychology. He loves the cartoons, and anime series, animated. He is currently pursuing a course in drawing with a minor in cartooning.

Comments