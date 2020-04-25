Rolling Stone · Johnny Depp takes 4 days to get the evidence against Amber Heard’s pre-trial

The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean, has filed a lawsuit against the Sun newspaper for accusing him “unfairly” with domestic violence

On Friday, 6 a, Johnny Depp he was ordered to hand over audio recordings of his ex-wife, Amber Heardand provide you with information about your medical records prior to trial in a defamation case.

The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean it is suing the Sun newspaper and columnist, Dan Wootton for the false rumors that hurt his reputation in the film industry.

He lays claim to in articles 27 and 28 of April, during which time he has been accused of domestic violence, Heard, leaving it to the “feared” for his life. Supposedly, he hit her in the Heard under the influence of drugs while in their marriage fading away.

The actor denies being addicted to illegal drugs, as well as the possibility that it was dependent on pain killers. After that, he published a counter-argument by saying that, in fact, that he was attacked by a Heard many times before.

The judge in charge of the case ordered that the Wife provide the details of how he provided his medical history: “not later than the 16 of march 10, 2020, the applicant shall [Depp] you must provide a statement from a witness, detailing the steps that have been taken by the applicant and those acting on their behalf, to obtain medical records and other documents relevant to the procedure of each and every one of the professionals from whom the applicant received any medical treatment.”

The trial will begin on the 23rd of march and lasts for ten days.

