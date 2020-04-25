Rolling Stone · the New “Thor” in the Marvel comics, Natalie Portman adopts a dog who used to live in a prison

Natalie Portman, you will be presented with the version of the wife of the I in the next movie, the hero, has to a dog that used to live in a prison and he has shared the action on Instagram in the last week or so.

The actress adopted a dog Sunday in the Paws for Life K9 Rescue. The organization is responsible for collecting the dogs from the shelters and bring them to live with the prisoners in the prisons of state of California, so it’s easy to handle.

+++READ MORE: Lady Thor, Natalie Portman didn’t know that it would be chosen for the role

It he has published a photo of the Sunday it is accompanied by the caption: “So thankful for all the people of the pawsforlifek9 they adestraram Sundaythe newest addition to our family! The Paws for Life program is a program for the training of the dogs for the prison service for people with a disorder of post-traumatic stress disorder, and dogs are adotáveis certified by the CGC (Canine Good Citizen). I saw first-hand how their program is healing for both the trainer and the dog.”

Here’s the post:

Natalie Portman he was committed to living in the The Lady I in I Love and Thunder during the Comic-Con in San Diego, california, in July of this year. Taika Waititi writing and directing the sequel. The film hits theaters on 5th of November of 2021.