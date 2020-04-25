Ryan Reynolds will donate 30% of the profits from the brand of gin, the bartender, unemployed

Ryan Reynolds is well-known both inside and outside of Hollywood, and not only because of his talent as an actor, but also because it is considered to be a “nice guy”. He has always made it a point to get involved with campaigns that are politically correct and which are directed for the welfare of any category, you are in big trouble.

With the expansion of the crisis that is caused by a coronavirus, the artist decided to go one step further: he is also an entrepreneur and owner of a popular brand of gin, Aviation, announced this afternoon that it will donate 30% of profits from products sold via the internet, to the bartenders who were unemployed, from which the virus began to spread in the United States.

The announcement was made via Twitter: “Up to the 1st of may, for every bottle of Aviation, ordered online, we will donate 30% of their income as tips for our bartenders,” he said.

This is not the first time that Reynolds made a cash payment of cash, to help in the fight against the pandemic: on the side of his wife, Blake Lively, that he had made a gift of $ 1 million dollars in the last week, the money is intended to help entities that are working to combat the virus.