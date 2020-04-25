Selena Gomez remembers when the media coverage of his life is ‘out of control’: ‘Nothing is true’

Selena Gomez is on the cover of the new issue of Interview magazine, and in an interview with Amy Schumer, which is published on Monday (13 may), the singer talked about his career, his purpose in life and trying to change the image that the media has created about her by being more open about his personal life.

“You can’t cough without the turn to news”, it was given to the player at the beginning of the chat. “The sad thing is, I don’t recall a time when that was not so. The one that keeps me well, I know that eventually it’s going to be with the other person, and I don’t mean this in a negative way”reassured her by explaining that, in spite of the hand is difficult, the exposure has also brought benefits.

“At times it has been bad for my career, but it was, like, ‘now I can talk to about things like my depression, my anxiety, the things which I have passed, and I’m totally open to it, because, I believe, in the search for help. On top of that, the one that keeps me down-to-earth it is that I do my best to keep this from happening. It’s not like I want to live my life.”said the singer.

Selena explained that it was a ‘fake’ image of her created by the media, which lead her to be more open about his personal life. “My intention was never to turn into a tabloid. Then, when all the things in the middle, which took place in this way, it was out of control. And then I was like, ‘For none of this is real”recalled to the star.

“The way the media tried to explain some of the things that sometimes made them sound like they really, really, bad, when, in fact, there is nothing wrong with the fact that I had to tear myself away and I fell in love with. I had to get myself to open it because people were taking my story to me, and it was killing me. I’m so new, I’m going to continue to change, and no one has the right to tell me how my life is goingsaid she, decisively. Which is most certain, is it?

In spite of the difficult times through which it passed, in a relationship, and ending a very public, such as Justin Bieber, with a kidney transplant, Service has ensured that people do not need to worry about it. “For the sake of those moments, like I have, or is not, a picture has been painted of my life. It was scary because I didn’t want to [minha vida pessoal] to interfere with my career”, vented.

“Out-of-control that I had when I was younger. I think I showed people that I was weak at times, and I had no problems. Some people would make the best building, the people, and then trying to lower them.”he lamented to herself, giving more details of what I wanted to say to you. “People care about me, because I’ve had problems in the past. And it is a kind gesture. But I’ll be all right. I have read that I have to deal with, and I feel like I’m having a bad week, or if you don’t want to do something about it, I didn’t do.”, he said.

In the end, Selena replied, if he believed that his “calling” in life was to help other people. “I don’t know if it was supposed to be my job, but I love the people. I care about you very much. I have been through many medical issues and I know that I can reach out to people who are going through things that are equally scary, whether it is an organ transplant, or to dialysis, or you have to take time off for treatmentyou described her.

“A big part of the reason why I have to have a platform to help others. It is for this reason that I think that I’m okay with the size. I mean, I’m not really okay with it, but I’m going to say yes, because it’s worth it. I know what I’m doing, someone, somewhere, feel better, or to feel understood and heard, and it’s well worth it to me“ he told her. Super cute!