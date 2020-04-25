Selena Gomez says that her brand of make-up you’ll have close to 50 shades-of-use.

–

At the beginning of this year, Selena Gomez he announced that the they would be releasing their own brand of make-up, a Rare Beauty and, from then on, all we want is some buttons to kill our curiosity as to the products that are not shipped. Most recently, the singer has said that her line is going to be provided with 48 tones for the base in addition to concealer, lipstick, eye shadow, eye liner, and a mask for the lashes.

In an interview with Amy Schumer magazine The Interviewshe said that her goal with the brand, is to enhance the self-confidence of the girls. “I want to start a conversation with them about how you feel as well. It’s not necessarily that you need these things to feel beautiful. For people of my generation, I have all this pressure to adhere to the standards, and I wanted to create a line that aliviasse a little bit of this“ he told her.

The brand will be launched during the summer in north america, which starts in June, and will be available at Sephora and on the official website of the store. There is still no forecast about the products that are sold both in Brazil and in other parts of the world, but we are already looking forward to that happening soon. Lol!



