Singer Katy Perry appears with a long hair and it gets rave reviews from fans, 23/02/2020

Katy Perry has published it in this Sunday (the 23rd), a photo on her social media which has a fresh new look. At the time of publication, the singer appears with her hair a bit.

“If you don’t love me with short cut, then you don’t deserve my brilliance of a goddess,” he said in the publication that was home to more than 1.4 million people from liking and 14.8 thousand comments on it.

The singer, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, has received great praise from the fans. “Wonderful,” said one of them. “The queen,” said the other.

Days earlier, Perry had posted a picture that appeared with the short hair.