Tati Westbrook asks internet users to stop the harassment, James Charles

Tati Westbrook you are now ready to take a break from their feud in public James, Charles… at least for the time being.

Less than a week after the youtuber posts a video of about 43 minutes on the 19-year-old, and she is explaining what his intentions are with it. A video of the 18-minute so-called “Why did I do that“, Tati explained what happened between her and James, and that she felt that the recording never win “this size“.

Westbrook also made a request, moved to his 10 million followers.”I want the hate to end. I want you to stop with this sort of thing to pick a side, and with the lack of abusive language, all of it… I’m really hoping that this would stop on both sides. That’s not why I made the video“.

Instead, Tati, says that she recorded the video “in a last-ditch effort to be as clear as possible“and to be able to do it for James to hear from you. For those who don’t know, a youtuber has been a mentor to him.