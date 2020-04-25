Tati Westbrook asks internet users to stop the harassment, James Charles

Tati Westbrook you are now ready to take a break from their feud in public James, Charles… at least for the time being.
Less than a week after the youtuber posts a video of about 43 minutes on the 19-year-old, and she is explaining what his intentions are with it. A video of the 18-minute so-called “Why did I do that“, Tati explained what happened between her and James, and that she felt that the recording never win “this size“.
Westbrook also made a request, moved to his 10 million followers.”I want the hate to end. I want you to stop with this sort of thing to pick a side, and with the lack of abusive language, all of it… I’m really hoping that this would stop on both sides. That’s not why I made the video“.
Instead, Tati, says that she recorded the video “in a last-ditch effort to be as clear as possible“and to be able to do it for James to hear from you. For those who don’t know, a youtuber has been a mentor to him.
“I was trying to make to someone who doesn’t listen to me, listen to theto them, ” she said. “It’s about someone who can see into all of the platforms, with 30 million people, who are mostly children. He’s lost the ability to be honest, each and every time. I’m losing the ability to be able to make him listen to me“.
A founding member of the Halo Beauty criticize James, saying that he has “zero respect for“through their friendship, and that she did not think that they will be able to fix what happened between them.
However, Tati – who said he tried to talk about all this in person – I said in the video: -“I don’t hate you, James and Charles. I don’t want you to hate him… it’s just painful to see someone you love so much to be laughed at, even more so if you know that it is because of her. I don’t think anyone else deserves it. I think that people need to have someone to talk things out honestly. Someone’s got to do it. I hope that it will inspire parents to talk more with the children, because we are losing it“.
“I never get tired of saying itto them, ” she adds. “I love you James, and Charles. I’ve loved you ever since I met him. He was the kid that everyone liked to make fun of, and that’s how I felt for a long time [da minha vida]. So, I felt like I needed to help him in any way. I want to help him because I helped him with it. I know that a lot of people don’t understand, or are you going to find that this is all fake, or that we hit it all. But it’s not“.
“If I could return all of the subscribers I have gained and with that, I will return“, Share said.
BACKGRID
The youtuber 37-year-old has confirmed that she is going to take a break from the Youtube to focus on the “to recover“after the fight.
She said: “I am in need of a time out of the social networking site because it is too dark for me right now. I need to know what is going to be my next step in spirituality, and what it means to me…. If all of this is because of the money, so I don’t want to“.
“Yes, I’m injured, but he, for our community and for our fans as well. I am praying for all of us, we can go over it with loving-kindness. I’m going to take a while, but I’m going to go back and continue to play around with make-up, because it’s the thing that makes me the most happy. And I promise: I’m going to be even more picky (my channel), because it is making me see that it really doesn’t matter. You will be working as much as it’s worth it?“.
“So many things are changing and I’m so grateful for this journey because it has made me a better person for it. And I have to do this on Youtube, as well as I have to do this for you“she said to her fans.
In the early days of the video to Share, James has lost more than 3 million subscribers, as well as stopped to be followed by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus.
The youtuber has released an apology for the Buttons, in which he talks about the various rumors that are going on.
“I have been involved in situations of unusual and unique that it left people confused, or sad. I’ve learned the hard way on who I should trust and who I shouldn’t… Share it really has been one of the people who called me and told me how everything was going to be seen from the outsideso, ” he said.