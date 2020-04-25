The actor is back to work after suffering a serious car accident in may 2019 at the latest

After suffering a serious car accident in California in September of last year, the comedian Kevin Hart is finally going to return to the big screen. This week, Hart has started the shoot of his upcoming film in Atlanta, georgia, provide proof that you are now ready to start working again.

This information was confirmed by the website “Just Jared” who captured people for the actor to talk with the team of the film. However, the publication did not give any indication as to how it will be the new length of the tape.

Hart has said on their social networks, they’ve got a new chance after the incident, and expressed appreciation for the support from all the fans:

Before the incident, he did “Fatherhood”, as long as you still have not won the official title, in Portuguese, in which he plays the main protagonist, Matt. With the recordings complete, the film will have the premiere scheduled for January 2021.