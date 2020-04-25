The actress did not want to repeat the romance with Leonardo DiCaprio on the Titanic

It may seem unlikely, but the actress Claire Danes did not want a repeat of a romance with Leonardo DiCaprio in the late 90’s. The fact that it was revealed in an interview on the podcast, the actor Dax Shepard.
The famous shows have declined the invitation for the role was Kate Winslet in Titanic. It is worth noting that the film has put the actress on the academy awards, among those listed for Best Actress, at just 22 years of age.
“There was a lot of interest, but, frankly, I just had to make this epic, romantic, Leo is in the City of Mexico, which is where they were going to shoot from the ship, and I just didn’t have the will in me,” he said in the past. At the time, she was 17 years old, and Leonardo DiCaprio, and 22. The two had been together in Romeo + Juliet (1996) Baz Lurhmann. In addition to being that you turned down the role of Claire Danes also tells us that Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t know if I would want to be in the movie by James Cameron. The artist who was with the star when he finally made the decision. The Titanic, nearly had one of its most iconic
“Leo and I have had the same agent at the time, and we were there in the office. I was out on the balcony, and Leo was in this red convertible rental. He kind of walked around in circles in the parking lot. And I knew that he was not challenging the decision to make this film or not, and he just looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to do that,’” he recalled in the past. Nowadays, Claire Danes is well-known for the Homeland. In the year 2020, a series of launches for the 8th and final season.
