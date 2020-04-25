The attraction of Lollapalooza in 2020 announced the show virtual-with Bella Thorne

Reproduction/Instagram Yungblud has had concerts cancelled in the country, with the cases of coronavirus



The british Yungblud found a way to prevent the pandemic from the coronavirus to delay all schedule of shows.

The attraction of Lollapalooza in Brazil to 2020, which has been pushed back to December due to the high possibility of transmission of the disease, the singer announced on Monday (16) in a virtual concert, with the participation of the rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Bella Thorne.

According to the AltPressthe presentation will be on the basis of 13 at the time of the event. The show will also have interaction from a chat with the fans who are in the country, with shows cancelled due to the coronavirus.

“My shows were being canceled, in any and all of the right places. I feel a lack of energy, and I feel a lack of connection, I miss my fans and my family. We need each other more than ever right now, and you have the opportunity to interact with some of them taken away from me completely was not an option for me,” he said Yungblud in a press release.

Scheduled for the 4th, 5th and 6th of April, in the edition of the 2020’s Lollapalooza has been put back to December as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The event has also been adapted in Chile and Argentina in the second half of the year.