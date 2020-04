With a style that’s bold and full of personality, Lady Gaga is the benchmark for many when it comes to fashion. The singer is not afraid of change, and each and every stage of his career is also marked by a new look. For this reason, we have decided to remind you of a few (only a few of them) of the best looks of Lady Gaga.

1

.

2

.

3

.

4

.

5

.

6

.

7

.

8

.

9

.

10

.