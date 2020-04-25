The daughter of the Case That ‘invade’ directly on the parent, Travis Scott – Today

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
7


Travis Scott had a very special place in direct this Thursday, the 23rd, in the social network Instagram.

Without that, there’s nothing to do to predict, the daughter of a rapper Stormitwo years ago, ‘broke into’ the stream. The little girl is the fruit of a relationship with Kylie EffectsI had a urgent request to make to him, to watch a movie with the two of them.

A claim that any parent would be able to resist the temptation. Do you agree?

See Also: Photos from the paparazzi show Case Effects almost unrecognizable



READ MORE:  Jennifer Lawrence-the case: according to the tradition, back to the meeting
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here