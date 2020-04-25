The family Kardashian does the motorcade to celebrate the birthday of Kourtney – Who is the

Kourtney Kardashian wins the honor of the unusual to the sisters in in his anivrsário (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian has a complete 41-year-old last Saturday (the 18th) and went on to win an honor quite unexpected to his family. Because of the quarantine, we would not have promoted a great festival, but that hasn’t stopped the entrepreneurs in the world’s most famous celebration is the date.

On Instagram, she shared a video that shows a large motorcade sponsored by Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and, Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner at the door of his house. The noise, full of cries, and the balloons of the birthday, he left Kourtney moved.

Check out the video:

http://globotv.globo.com/editora-globo/revista-quem/v/familia-kardashian-faz-carreata-para-comemorar-aniversario-de-kourtney/8492487

