Five months after the death of his son, the well-known international actor, Cameron Boyce, Mr. Boyce has used Instagram when it comes time to share an amazing dream that you had, the heir to his renown.

“I had a dream, a very realistic and with the Cameron’s. It was very much like these screen shots from the video, they are blurry. I told him that I thought he had died and I was in a trance at the sight of him. When I woke up, I was devastated that it was just a dream come true,” he wrote to the father of Cameron, and at such a time, the social networking site.

By means of the feedback of the own post, many users have sent messages of love to the Victor.

“It is certain that he was to visit, came up to write a number of followers, and at such a time.

Cameron was known mainly for portraying the character of Carlos, in the Descendants, a franchise of the hugely successful Series.

Death

The well-known american actor died in July of this year, with only 20 years of age and older.

“He passed away in his sleep due to an attack, which was the result of a disease, for which he was being treated. The world is now, without a doubt, without one of its brightest lights, but their spirit will live through the kindness and compassion of all who knew him and loved him.”, said a spokesman for the family, at that time, the tv station ABC.

Born in Los Angeles, california, and Cameron debut the film at the horror film Mirrors of fear (2008), at the age of nine. On the 11th, before he became a star of Disney, he worked on the comedy-grownups (2010).

In the last few years, he has dedicated himself to charitable activities and was awarded a prize for its work on a non-profit foundation that has raised more than$ 30 billion to build wells for clean drinking water in the Swatini, a former Swaziland.

The cause of death is confirmed

According to the website TMZ, the autopsy report has confirmed that the artist died because of an “unexpected event”, as it relates to epilepsy.

The police also claimed that Cameron had no traces of alcohol or drugs in your system, it’s just the medicine that I was using to deal with this health issue.

The parents of Cameron Boyce reveal that, as it was last night