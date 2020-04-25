The film will be prohibited from Leonardo DiCaprio

The film is in black-and-white, from the beginning of the career of an actor has caused controversy by bringing expressions of sexist, implications of sex, and many, many curse words

In 1995, with Leonardo DiCaprio I was getting ready for work in one of the most iconic films of the cinegrafia in the world. Titanic would have its premiere two years later, on December 19, 1997. To be going up in your career, because of his role in Gilbert Grape – Aprendiz de she had done nothing but positive feedback from the public, the actor has decided to help out a friend who was trying for a career as a director.

In that year, and DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly, have recorded, in an almost off the cuff, in the movie, Don’s Plum, a black-and-white, and in as little as three days, with a budget well below that of the productions in which they are used. The work took the name of a bar in Los Angeles, california, us, USA, where he spent his of the story. For the most common as it may seem, on the other hand, it has been banned in the United States, Canada and mexico.

The first thing is the content. Even if it appears to him without her, she is full of expressions of sexist, implications of sex, and many, many swear words. The three main characters are together, his girlfriend, and that they are part of the scenes of the bold. DiCaprio was 21 years old at the time.

In addition, the director of the R. D. D. As he had done with the promise that the film would have been a short film, that was never going to the movie theaters. However, with a 1: 30 long, the film was screened for six days in the United States. Until, that is, the actors have decided to stop it as he kept playing.

DiCaprio sued him As claiming that he was cheated on with the results. He has become obsessed with banning the exhibition of the work, and for a very long time, it remained in court for this to be done. Well, Don’s Plum has been “censored,” and went on to be banned in the United States and Canada.

For the reason that raised for them, it’s mainly the fact that the officer had lied to them, claiming that the production would actually be released to the modes of the major motion pictures. They also claimed that they were doing it as a favor to a long, you would have caught the debut of his work in the movie theaters.

It is important to note that all three actors were on the rise, and they might fear for what the producers and directors to think about their actions in the film, the alternate. DiCaprio was waiting for, to interpret, to Jack, in Titanic (1997), Maguire, playing in the Ice Storm, but he was being tipped to be the iconic Spider-Man costume. Maybe it’s rude, to act in Don’s Plum I want to see pitfalls in such a plan.

Due to the ban of justice, the u.s., the film has remained largely hidden by the managing director during the year. Almost a relic from the beginning of the career of one who was to become the impressive Leonardo DiCaprio.

In 2016, however, the producer of the piece, Richard Wheatley, has decided to ignore almost all of the troubled history of the production in 1995. He did what no one expected: he put the movie on the Internet.

“I’m making the film available, under my copyright, for the sole purpose of promoting my work as an independent filmmaker,” wrote Wheatley said in a statement published on the website freedonplum.com. Today, it is still possible to watch Don’s Plum on Youtube.

