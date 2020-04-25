The former mickey mouse club with a career in porn, Bella Thorne will be coming back to TV

Bella Thorne started her career as an actress in 2010, where it became popular to interpret, Cece Jones in the series At the Rate, on the Disney Channel.
From then on, Bella is living a life too hectic, causing controversy with her posts on the social networks, and, more recently, to become a director of a porn movie.
Following you now on in his career as a director, and 7 years after the date of the series, which gave a start to her career, Bella is in the back of the TV. She has signed a deal with Fox Television, and will make its debut in the 2020 or early 2021, with the united states are still without their title. The agreement also puts a Nice running with other projects, one with and one without the script that will be provided by the network. The focus of your project will be in the teens.
It has been speculated that she is seeking to create a new voice for Fox’s content, in the style of a “Gossip Girl”, or Riverdale. More details about the project have not yet been revealed.
