the franchise can win the series with the participation of Chris Pratt

In the universe of the franchise Jurassic World you can win a brand new chapter. According to the website We Got This Covered bond is a series of live-action, it would be in the development stage. Rumors are out that Chris Pratt will be part of the attraction.

The details of which are kept secrets, but it would have to connect with the film Jurassic World: One.

The idea is to launch the series on the streaming platform of Universal Pictures, which will be released in July of this year.