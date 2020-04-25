The next album with Lady Gaga will feature appearances from Ariana Grande, Elton John,

The next album Her called Chromatica I’ve worked with bands as revealed by the shop the north american The Target and it also shows the involvement of the group in K-pop Blackpink, Elton John and Ariana Grande. Check it out below:

Chromatica I Alice Stupid Love Rain on Me (featuring Ariana Grande) Free Woman Fun Tonight Chromatica II 911 Plastic Doll Sour Candy (with Blackpink) The puzzle The Replay Chromatica III Must be sought from Above (with Elton John) 1000 Doves Babycon

The three additional tracks will come as an exclusive to the version of the Target record.

Love Me Right 1000 Doves (band demo (piano) Stupid Love (remix by Vitaclub (Warehouse)

The list has been leaked before it’s time, it seems that it is really a the the end. Since the store went all the time.

A few weeks ago Lady Gaga he confirmed the postponement of this album, because of the pandemic.

Most recently, Her he was responsible for the One World: Together At Home in partnership with the WHO and The Global Citizen to pay tribute to the health workers who are on the front lines against the new coronavirus. The singer has performed Smile in the second part of the event.

Chromatica is the sixth full-length studio album, and has a new release date.

