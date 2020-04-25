The Reality of the Kardashians is back with Kourtney away from the sisters, and the ‘party freak’ by Kendall

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail



In SÃO PAULO, SP, brazil (FOLHAPRESS) – the New drama is placed on the family Kardashian. The 18th season of the program, Keeping Up With The Kardashians brings the fights are unheard of among the members of the clan, you need to deal with work, kids, family traditions, and even lawsuits.

The series returns on 23 June on channel E!, and if it starts a few weeks after Kourtney find out that you are no longer happy working all day with me, which resulted in an argument that causes them to rethink the future of the program.

“I can’t stand to listen to that narrative, about how she’s the only one who has the work ethic to be the best, because it works. We don’t need to do things in the same way,” said Kourtney, 40.

On the season, will have the difficult task of Khloe, 35, and her ex Tristan Thompson, to share in the parenting of his daughter, True, only 2 years old -even more so from a distance, the player needs to go back to Cleveland for the NBA season.

Kris Jenner, 64, the mother took the opportunity to use their creativity and to encourage her to go back to the airport, as she spices up her sex life with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Along with Scott Disick, 36, Khloe plans a prank, an epic wonder of the sisters, and he, in turn, you will find out more about her childhood, going back to the contact with the relatives in the old ones.

Kendall, 24, will appear, by arranging a birthday party has been described as “bizarre”, while Kylie, 22, will have a “scary doctor”, and reveals that he no longer wants to celebrate Christmas morning at the home of Kourtney, causing a crisis on the holiday traditions of the family.

Kim, Kardashian, 39, will play an important role in the fight against the prison system in the U.S., and, as a result, you’ll race against time to help an inmate, most likely an innocent, which is close to the day of the run.

Over the past two years, the Kardashian-West has become a power in the world in the fight for the reform of the prison system as a whole. She has lobbied with great success, both with the Trump talked on the phone to legislators and to the governor, wrote letters in support of petitions for clemency, and paid the legal costs of the people who are trying to get out of the prison.

West ançou of the documentary film “Kim Kardashian-West: ‘The Justice Project’, in the channel, and Oxygen, in which the support for the early release of four people convicted and sentenced on charges that include murder. She’s even studying to become a lawyer, wrote memos and pleadings, read transcripts, and to do legal research for an organization which fights for the reform of the system of justice, called #Cut50.















