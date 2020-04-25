The stars of the Rock show with their Hits, Pop favorites,

For years and years, the worlds of Rock and Pop hit you in the face. A lot of fans of the first critique, the second, the so-called greedy for success, by using them as arguments to the songs and the artists, “made”, while on the other hand, responds by quoting one of arrogance and pride, from the rock to the stem of the Pop.

It so happens that a lot of this crap goes on between their fans, as the musicians showed up several times in the course of time, they are open-minded. And to show that it was the intention of the Let me explainrecorded a video in 2012, conducting interviews with Rock stars and asking them to tell which song is Pop, and they loved it.

With names such as Both (Guns N’ Roses), Alice Cooper and Amy Lee (Evanescence), the result is a curious one. For some the only answer to the original question, which asks what is the “guilty pleasure” kind of music that you listen to under the covers), but others, such as Corey Taylor (Slipknot) make it a point to stress that they do not feel ashamed of anything you listen to.

Watch it below (in English), or check out the list of those selected to each and every one soon!

The stars of the Rock, and Classic Pop