The story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and which led to the granting of a divorce to be controversial

Even though a little less than 10 years, the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could be one of the most tumultuous and troubled World.
In the process of the separation of the two, the allegations of violence came from both sides, and a lot of people got confused with what actually happened.
For a better explanation of the story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the web site Cinema Blend put up a time line of the activities of the artists. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met each other in 2009, recorded in the Diary of A Journalist, you are Drunk. In the movie, the two took a romantic evening for two. The affair began shortly after the conclusion of the film. In 2013, Johnny Depp ended his relationship with model, Vanessa Paradis, it is not pointing back, Heard it as a pivot. The new couple made their first public appearance at the Annual Heaven Gala, to be held in 2014. A short time later, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard announced their engagement. His Wife comes in on Instagram and tap on the controversy with the ex -, Amber, Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married on the 5th of February of 2015 on a private island of the actor, in the Bahamas. It all started shortly after the beginning of the european union. During the filming of the second film, the fourth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp supposedly came out of a discussion with Amber Heard’s hand inside. In march 2015, the actor broke a bottle, a mirror and injured himself again in the hand during an altercation with his wife. Amber Heard is admitted in the petition for divorce on the 23rd of may 2016, 15 months after the wedding ceremony. At the time, the actor has justified the separation, citing irreconcilable differences”. The actress has also filed a restraining order against her husband, using a photo of damaged as proof of the assault. The order was granted. A restraining order against his Wife was dismissed at the request of the actress, who has withdrawn his allegations against the then-husband for just a few days prior to a hearing. The couple entered into an agreement in August of 2016, and the Wife has paid $ 7 million to his ex-wife. Amber Heard gave the money to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and is a charitable organization. In the fall of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has ended officially at the beginning of 2017 at the earliest. In the same year, Heard he had a short relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. All seemed well, until the publication of an article written by Amber Heard in the New York Times. In the text, the actor described his experiences with abuse, both physical and emotional, with no mention Depp’s straight. (Cf. The fans want to replace Johnny Depp for the actor, in the Marvel comics
In march, 2019 at the latest, Johnny Depp was sued by Amber Heard in a defamation case. The actor asked for $ 50 million dollars in damages. The attorneys for the Wife contended that the allegations made in the article of Amber Heard were “categorically untrue” and that the witnesses would confirm that she was, in fact, the agressora. In April of last year, Amber Heard’s asked the court for a lawsuit filed by the Wife to be considered. The actress said that the Wife has been violent on several occasions during the relationship. A month later, the attorneys for the Wife hit to the statements of the actress, and said more than once, Heard it was a real agressora, and that would have set up the scars with make-up. The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to this day. The situation became more complicated earlier this year when an audio recording of a therapy session the couple was leaked on the internet. On the record, the two artists acknowledge they have “issues with violence, and Heard confessed to have already beaten then-husband. The next hearing in the proceedings of the libel, driven by Johnny Depp, is scheduled to take place on the 3rd of August this year.
