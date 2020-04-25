The Uncharted Adaptation, with Tom Holland, is being postponed due to the Coronavirus – News in film

The film is based on the Playstation game of the same name.

After losing two of its officers, directors, changing the cast and going through a number of changes to the schedule, the film adaptation of Uncharted will be one more chapter in a novel: you discontinued the recordings as a result of an outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) from all around the world. According to Deadline, the film will be stopped for up to two weeks.

The film would be his next film, Berlin, as well as a Matrix of 4 (which was slow), but Sony decided to wait a little while for the situation to calm down. It is worth noting that six of the filmmakers have already dropped out of the project by: Travis Knight (Kubo and the Magic Strings), Dan Trachtenberg (Street And Cloverfield, 10), Seth Gordon (I Want To Kill My Boss,), Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Neil Burger (Differentand David O. Russell (And The Winner Is).

He First Appeared In The Daily (But, Zumbilândia) leads the film, which has the presence of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (The man in the Ironand Rafe Judkins (Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.sign the script for the feature, produced by Avi Arad (The Watchdog said: Ghost in the Shell), Charles Roven (Batman Vs. Superman’and Alex Gartner, Inc. (Warcraft).