To find out why the women have stopped buying bags

In a past not so long ago, the bags were occupying a leading place in the looks women. However, the role of the parts appear to be close to the end. A study released by the NPD Group, an american market research, it is observed that the sales of the accessory have dropped by more than 20% in 2019, which indicates a significant change in the behaviour of consumers.

For the analyst, Beth Goldstein of the NPD, the report released on the 9th of October, it is an alarming rate for the brand in the segment of accessories. “So, clearly, there is a variation of the common, but it’s a big change,” he said to the website Quartz, which also pointed to another significant factor.

One day prior to the day of the examination come out in the market, the investment firm Piper Jaffray released a survey in which teenage girls appear less willing to spend on bags. According to the respondents, the average investment in the product is around$ 90, the value is much less than the amount recorded in 2006, when he was at the home of THE$ 197.

According to the experts, the factors influencing this change are many. While a lot of women no longer buy bags that are new to invest in the other products and clothing, others have moved on to the market second-hand.

Companies such as Janet Mandell, Rebag, and The Real, the Actual bloom from the younger shoppers by offering fellowships to high-end designer labels such as Fendi and Chanel, with hefty discounts, in addition to having a sustainable nature. The actions of The Real, the Actual went up by over 70% in the past month.

“Consumers are transferring their spending to other categories, because their priorities have changed,” said Goldstein, pointing to sectors such as entertainment and technology as well as the other major competitors in the segment of accessories.

For those of you that are still investing in the stock markets, the focus is on functionality, the feature is not pioneered on the latest trends in the industry, it is worth remembering the the mini bag and it bags double. According to a survey from the NPD, the sales of backpacks increased by 12 per cent among women, compared to the end of 2016.

“Today’s consumer is looking for a solution, not just a bag. It is expected the functions, versatility, and engagement with the social and environmental issues. The luxury market is not immune to these pressures,” said Beth Goldstein for the tv SHOW.

She also reported that the hand bags are the ones that are most at risk to go away from the environment. For it, the buyers will see such a model as something that is “nice to have” but not a “must-have”.

Between the decades of the 1990s and early 2000s, all of the women wanted the bag of the moment, the important thing is doing them yourself. Thanks to Instagram, the new bullets are able to meet the public in the easiest way, a distinctive design has become the most interesting of which is a it’s your bag.

With this move, you can label it as a Cult: Gaia, Mansur Gavriel, Telfar, and Staud began to appear in the street style the pieces, which cost between$ 200 and$ 300.

“At its peak, the industry was dominated by certain styles, but it was a very special one. Right now, I can feel it [o cenário] it is a lot more fragmented. Consumers are more knowledgeable about your own personal style and know what they like and what they don’t like it, instead of being led by a singular style,” said Lisa Aiken, the director of women’s wear in a Fashion Related to the WWD.

Prior to the symbols of status, the scholarship is now sharing attention with a pair of the sneakers. “We’ve seen all the bags are weak at the consumption of the sneakers has been greatly improved. We believe that the shoe has become the great symbol of the power of it,” said Murphy of Piper Jaffray.

In the book the Sum of all The Little Things: the Theory of the Class is Aspirational, with the sociologist Elizabeth Currid-Halkett comments on how the elite are now set for the middle of the capital of culture.

“They were keeping a low profile. Now, eat the chicken and the tomatoes to cool in the open air, wearing shirts made from organic cotton and listening to the podcast, turned out to be something else cool do you splurge on an expensive handbag.” sociologist Elizabeth Currid-Halkett

These changes, however, do not meet all of the brands. In the LVMH group, which owns the labels Louis Vuitton, Céline, and Chloé, just to report another strong quarter in October, thanks to the leather. In their study, Piper Jaffray noted that it is the LV and Gucci are among the favorite brands of teens, which focuses on the marketing success of the brands amongst Generation Z.

All the brands are more affordable, however, amargam a poor performance in the early months of 2019. The Kate Spade tumbled to 4th place in the list is made each year by Piper Jaffray, with the Louis Vuitton, going up to the 2nd spot. The result, he made the Tapestry, the company that controls the brand, replacing its chief executive.

Even though the head of the sales, Michael Kors also will have to suffer with all the recent changes to the consumer. The island Holdings, inc., owner of the label, it reduced the chances of further sales for the full year, due to the wholesale market, the weakest in Latin America. It is expected that the shares of the brand to fall by 25% over the next few months.

“I don’t see the deal of the bags from returning to its former glory, where some of the brand impulsionavam on the market. The large department stores face difficulties due to the loss of traffic and a lack of enthusiasm. The logo is no longer enough, as consumers are making more informed decisions made in the past. Today, purchasing bags is a positive next to buying a car than clothes,” says Goldstein in his study.

The high-end designer labels to luxury, however, does not seem to agree with Goldstein. At the time of the spring and summer 2020, as some of the labels – such as Oscar de La Renta, Tod’s, Celine, Valentino, christian Dior, Burberry and Michael Kors – have recreated handbags are classic, with huge monograms at the close of the piece. Recently, Jimmy Choo is also committed to the on-trend, featuring new, eye-catching logo on the items in the collection, Varenne.

Collaborated With Danillo Costa