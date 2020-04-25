Tom Holland says that, Spider-Man 3 will be “absolutely insane”

The actor also revealed a date for the start of the film.

After going back and forth from Marvel and Sony over the future of the character, we are really a continuation of the Spider-Man with Tom Holland. Now, in a new interview, the actor, who is always very interested in the character, and showed just how amazing it is-the design for this new feature.

See also: – Sony-confirms-production-of-more-a by-product of Spider-Man – Announced the title of the production on the third film in the Spider-Man in the MCU – Tom Holland wants Spider-Man to appear in the WandaVision

The actor spoke in an interview with the The Philippine Daily Inquirerthat’s the third Spider-Man will be “absolutely insane,”. In addition to this, he revealed the date for the start of the filming of the footage, and confirmed that Zendaya again, in the making of the film:

“I’m very happy with it. We’re going to start the film with Spider-Man 3-in-July-in Atlanta, georgia. About I have to appear in other Marvel movies, so I’m not sure, I don’t know what you want me to do it. […] Zendaya will definitely be in the movie, but when it comes to the relationship between Peter and MJ, so I’m not sure what it will be.”

Is that the actor is hiding something? Everyone is waiting to see Peter and Mary Jane the same time, but it sure won’t be easy, due to the events of the Spider-man: Far from Home.

So, what do you expect from the next film in the Teioso? Leave a comment!

Keep up with our list of 10 villains we want to see in the third installment of the Spider-Man in the MCU: