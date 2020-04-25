With Marvel Studios for a day of Doctor Strange 2 for the year 2022

Due to delays in pre-production Doctor Strange 2the Marvel Studios has the longest at 4 months.

Thus, the film arrives in theaters just in the year 2022.

The Sony Pictures he also announced that the new Spider-Man the Tom Holland it was delayed and ended up taking the place of the film of the Sorcerer Supreme in the calendar of firsts.

The director of the Sam Raimi he confirmed that it will command in the long time. He went to the movies Spider-Man with Toby Maguire.

What we know of the sequence of events is that Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the title character.

It seems that those who do not return it to the actress Rachel McAdams. But we have to wait for it Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor all return to reprise their roles from the first film.

The news should be left with the Elizabeth Olsen it has been listed to show how a regime change, and the introduction of the characters from the comics such as the sorceress Clea, America Chavez, and brother Voodoo.

Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-Madness (Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madnesscomes now, on the 25th of March in the year 2022 in the united states.