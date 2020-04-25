Zilu Camargo poses with Jennifer Lopez in Miami: “only Time”

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
8


Zilu Camargo is enjoying a few days of relaxation there, by the side of a Miami, in Florida, in the United States. As prestigiava the launch of a new gourmet coffee in the city, the Dior, the former wife of Zezé Di Camargo, and gave the face to american actress, Jennifer Lopez, and it didn’t contain the emotion at all.

“Today we had a late superespecial and it’s very exciting here at the Coffee shop Cut. I knew that the star, Jennifer Lopes, and the talented Beth Susu. All I can say is that it was a vacation of a lifetime!” he wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE:  Carolina Sandoval very much in the style of Jennifer Lopez and grief with Instagram
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here