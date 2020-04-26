A lobster walks around the street from Kim Kardashian and her latest: “Confused”

Socialite Kim Kardashian shocked by the post on his Twitter account an image of the unusual. The patients showed a video of a live maine lobster out walking on the street, in your neighborhood.

Shocked, she asked: “you have Just confused as to how a lobster can be to be walking down my street in Calabasas! What’s going on here?!?!?!”.

Just confused how the lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! “What is happening?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/h5cy1IzTPI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

The fans found humor of the situation and responded to the post with one-liners. “That’s how you know that your neighborhood is a rich one, if you have a lobster running around,” joked a fan.

Another surfer showed up saying on the video from Kim: “This is a lobster he could find with a Kardashian before my time”. The influence of Sam Strykers have also had a lot of fun with the image of: “You’ve never seen a crayfish walking down the street? Its the poor!”.