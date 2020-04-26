After the revelation, in the case of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and publishes the photo dramatic

According to the recordings, She Heard a shot into plant pots, and pots and pans at his Wife during an argument in the family.

“I am sorry not to be beaten on his face with a slap, but he was hitting on you, not him. Dear one, you did not take a punch,” she says She Heard on the audio.

At the time of the divorce, Amber Heard went through a process of more than 300 pages from his Wife. In the process, she showed photos of her with various injuries.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp get divorced at the end of 2016. Allegations of physical and psychological abuse have been made by both of them.