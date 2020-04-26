After yelling at Chris Pratt for the detail in the picture, and to receive a response from the star of comic books, Jason Momoa apologizes for this: “just As poorly received.”

Don’t mess with the Aquaman… the very least, with the Star-Lord! Jason Momoa is well known for being very involved in environmental causes. It is no wonder, then, that the star caught the attention of his colleague, Chris Pratt was able to see it on a post-it with a bottle of water and plastic cup. However, after the reaction, the icon of the “Guardians of the Galaxy”, the actor came back and said he was sorry for the comment. Huh?! Lol

It all started when Pratt has shared an image of a well-fit fabric, a mat, and regatinha tightened, in that way. In the midst of all of that, Momoa has focused on only one thing: the bottle is made of plastic. Then, he complained about the fact that the actor will not be chosen by an option that is more sustainable. “Brother, I love you, but I god dam*it it’s the one with that bottle of water. No disposable plastic, no, really”shot of the Tempest. Take a look at it:

Comment of tile Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones” had quite a bit more than what I expected. A short time later, in addition to speak about the beauty of Chris’s followers, and fans began to speak out and to discuss the issues raised by Momoa. By the end of the year in england, Him of the “Jurassic World,” she explained why she was using a bottle, disposable, placing it on the side of the cause which was defended by a friend.

“Aquaman! You are completely right. Shit!”replied Pratt. Then, the artist has reminded us that ended up with a bottle in his hand after they asked him to do so. “If I remember correctly, someone threw a plastic bottle on to me from the log, because I don’t know what to do with my hands. Don’t know what to do with it. Very, very uncomfortable”he said to Him. Check it out:

Also in his speech, the Star-Lord’s MCU has reinforced the message put forward by a colleague, with the assistance of their iconic heroes. “Love you, too, my friend. It was my fault. I don’t want that in your house, then you already got all covered in plastic. You heard it, kids? Out. To re-use. Recycling”called. And teaching is essential.

In spite of the position of the Pratt’s, the post continued, which earned mixed reactions to the issue. When you see that, Momoa has given her a way to deal with the situation. In the fourth (04), in which he has published an image of the friend to apologize for the inconvenience. “I’m so sorry for it being so poorly-received it today, and I don’t want that to happen. I just believe strongly about this epidemic is the use of disposable plastic. The bottled water in plastic, they need to stop”justified.

Through the photo, with your children, Nakoa-Wolf, and Lola, He also made clear his admiration for the artist. “Brother, do you know that you are my child and I are madly in love you and I love everything that you do… You are an inspiration to many and I am one of them.”he said. Cute, huh?!

It’s been a while that Momoa is manifested for the benefit of the causes they defend. In August, he has been involved actively in events in Hawaii, his native land. The main reason was to defend the land from an indigenous population, and the native, that provision would be made for the installation of a large satellite, a sacred mountain for the group. At that time, he has come to threaten that, if the project is to go ahead, “Aquaman 2” is not to be done.

In the fight against the launch of even more respect for the artist. This year, the icon of the seas, launched a new line of water is poured into aluminum cans, and just trying to be more sustainable. Even he had come to deliver a material to your brand, the Mananalu to Pratt. This is a man who is conscious of, and marketer… Lol