“All I know to offer is sex

What is wrong with me?" Why do I always need Validation from everyone, but mostly men… Everyone keeps telling me to be single, be alone, and make your self happy. But All those things sound so fucking scary to me. all I want is him. I want him to hold me, I want him to love me, I want him to tell me, " it's okay, I want him to look me in the eyes and let's me know I'm accepted. Why? Because I can't accept myself. For some reason in my head I'm just not fucking good enough. Not good enough for him or Her or anyone else. And if it's not him, I just look for the "next" him or her-Why can't I just look for the next to me? Find me and accept me. Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer it to the world…or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else. But it doesn't matter what happened to me.. What matters is whats happening to me right now. I can't blame my childhood, in fact I can't blame anyone for anything. All I can do is blame myself. I blame myself for not loving myself. I blame myself for not thinking I'm attractive, I blame myself for putting this on everyone around me. Expecting people to love me enough for me to love myself. But at the end of the day, that will never happen. Because the only way to get to your end goal is to work through it. Not around or above or try and find a cheat code so you don't have to hurt as much. You have to hurt in this world. Hurting, loving, and accepting. That's what our emotional world lays on. Right now I only have one of those things. Can you guess what it is? Hurting. Right now, I only hurt…but I'm not hurting for the other people in the " I'm only hurting myself. By not loving myself, and by not accepting me. Usually these free-handed the writing bit..they have an end, but I don't have an end. I'm still figuring it out, as always. So is that ok? Is it ok to know what your end goal Is but absolutely no way or idea how to achieve it. It's probably not, but I can only start by accepting it.