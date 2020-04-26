Ashton and Mila Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in 10 couples, who have proven that opposites attract each other – the Notes – Glamurama

There is a saying that says that opposites attract, and you should even be done in consideration of the subject, and when you see a couple in a very unlikely form. In the world of the celebrity is there to prove the point. Here are some examples of what the ‘said’ doesn’t that is a myth.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

“He’s always trying to make me walk, do yoga, eat the dishes are vegan,” said I to Entertainment Tonight about her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. “There’s a balance. I think that when you’re attracted to someone, it’s like all the opposites that attract each other. So, I’m looking for that balance, and I think it is looking for it, you know, multitasking – I am a multitasker”.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

“We’re opposing it,” said Kunis about her and Kutcher. “It’s a lot more rational than I am. It is also very optimistic and I am pessimistic. We are opposed to it. He sees all the good in the world, and for the people. I’m like Debbie Downer: “That’s not true. This is why everything that you think is wrong with it.’ But I do think that there is a balance between us.”

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen

The couple have been together for five years, but in the press release that Fred has already said they are opposed to. “She’s very loud and loves loud noise in the house, and I’m pretty quiet for a while. We are similar but opposite. She loves the feeling of chaos, and I like to be quiet all the time”. Husband and wife don’t agree on what target to choose from when it comes to the holidays. “I’ve been with her for the theft, but I don’t want to go… I don’t like the beach. It was like, ‘Hey, I’m doing this for you “.

Serena williams and Alexis Ohanian

He was married to the world’s most successful in the world, and is the co-founder of Reddit, has now been completely disinterested in the sport. “I never picked up a racket. When we first met, I had never watched a game on tv. I was just a snobby, arrogant, that you’ve changed the channel when I saw that I was watching the tennis. He’s obviously changed his mind, and now you’re a fan of the sport, “She offered to give me lessons, but I did not because I wanted to be the only person in the world who have refused to take lessons from Serena Williams.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Shelton has revealed in an interview that the love between them, and She has been growing up step by step, and explained that they are actually different. “One day, I was sitting in the car, and started to play the ‘It’s My Life’ and think: that sounds like Her. And to the guy who was next to me and said that he was In no Doubt. I was like, ‘what The hell?’. I didn’t know there was music in it. I’m still learning, I guess. While doing so, She knows about everything,” he said.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

In 2015, with Kristen Bell said in an interview that she and her husband are the opposite. But, according to the actress, their differences have helped them to build a healthy relationship. “I like to hit the doors, and one time I tried to make an exit a dramatic one. But to him, it dealt with emotional issues to get sober, he said, ‘That’s not going to work.’ It makes you re-evaluate your behavior. Right now, we have a good healthy discussion, because we do not believe in just about anything, but we like to understand each other,” she says.

RuPaul and George Lebar

Believe it or not, the fellow in the icon, drag to the TELEVISION for nearly 25 years, it’s not in this for the glamour of Hollywood. “He’s a nice guy, but he does not care about show business. Most of the time, it is located in the village… but when we get a chance to do anything, we’re going to be somewhere fabulous,” says Rupaul.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

There is at least one aspect of the life of Manganiello, the star of ‘The ” Modern Family,’ you just can’t seem to understand your love for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “He is the one who is obsessed with who… I think this is one of the most important things in his life,” says Sophia. “I’ve learned to accept it, but in the beginning it was a little odd.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Most of the video was not in love with her husband when they started dating. “Honestly, I liked it a lot. I thought that it was too late. Swizz had the fastest car, the best in new york-it was all too much. I thought to myself that the annoying,” says Alicia. Over time, this idea had passed and, today, they are married to each other. “I don’t think that we have taught a lot to each other. He taught me how to live it more fully, and I have taught him to live more deeply.”