Ben Affleck reveals he’s still in talks with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez

This week, Ben Affleck is in the middle of promoting his new film The Way Way Back, where he plays a man who struggles with his addictions, as well as in your life.

And during the interview he gave to the New York Times magazine, the actor opened up about his own battle with alcohol and about the disease, among other reasons, his captain, conspired against the stability of your marriage, and your relationships.

In an interview with the reporter, Brooks Barnes, Affleck spoke of his regret at having got divorced Jennifer Garner, and also talked about his relationship with the other relationships in the past, and in the case of Jennifer Lopez, with whom he dated from 2002 to 2004, and got engaged.

And Affleck has revealed that he and J-Lo are friends to this day and is still in touch with:

“She is a lot of truth to it, I will keep in touch with her regularly, and I have a great respect for them,” he said.

Ben also praised the work of Lopez in the film The Coup: “It should not have been nominated for their work,” said Affleck. “How amazing that 50 years on, she has the film’s success? It’s amazing,” he said.

Lopez and Affleck met on set of the movie Gigli by Kevin Smith. In 2002, as the actress / singer was expecting a divorce from her ex-husband, dancer Cris Judd, she became engaged to Affleck. The boom generated by their relationship was just a part of the music video for the song ‘Jenny from the Block’, in which Ben Affleck made a special appearance. The couple went their separate ways in 2004, shortly before the wedding, in the middle of rumours of infidelity, of Affleck.

Ben Affleck was also up this week on Good Morning America, and it is not at the throat when we speak of the phase of the complex, which has been going since the split from the mother of his children, actress Jennifer Garner.

“I never thought that I was going to get divorced. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want to be a person who is divorced. I don’t want to be in a family area with my kids. And it makes me upset, because it meant that I wasn’t who I thought it to be. And it was very painful and very disappointing for me,” he said.

“Divorce is very painful, and the alcohol is too much for me. They are just. If there is something that your child is suffering from a discomfort level that it is not easy to overcome, it is not easy to forgive, it is not easy to forget. It’s hard,” he said.

“You’re not going to cause injury or pain to a child, and all of the pain. The pain is part of life. I have the comfort of a little to do with it. I’m doing the best I can do… it Has to be good enough for you. I don’t have a choice. I’m supposed to be the man you want to be at this moment in time. I don’t have any more room for failures of this kind,” he said.